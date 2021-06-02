Imran Khan should be ashamed of telling lies about freedom of press in Pak, says Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): After an attack on Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor, opposition leader and chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be ashamed while telling lies to the entire world that media was completely free in the country.

After visiting Toor's residence, Bilawal said that he has decided to convene a meeting of the committee to take up the issue of press freedom in the country with particular reference to the recent attacks on journalists in the federal capital, Dawn reported.

"As the chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Human Rights, I am taking notice of the incidents of attacks on journalists and soon I will convene its meeting to discuss the state of media freedom in the country," he said.



He also regretted that the present government could not provide security to journalists in the capital where foreign embassies were situated and that his party - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - would never tolerate assault on press freedom.

He said before Toor, journalists Absar Alam and Matiullah Jan were also attacked but the culprits were never caught and vowed to take up these cases to a logical conclusion, reported Dawn.

Last month, three masked men assaulted the journalist at his home in Islamabad. Closed-circuit television camera footage obtained by Geo News showed three suspects wearing masks leaving Toor's apartment afterward.

The video also showed an injured Toor walking out of the apartment with his hands and feet tied, calling for help. He was later taken to a hospital.

