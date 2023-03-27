Imran Khan should speak about Toshakhana gifts, Tyrian White: Pakistan minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan of "creating chaos and anarchy in the country for the last eleven months and asked the former prime minister to publicly admit that Tyrian White is his daughter, the News International reported.

Sanaullah Khan called Imran Khan a traitor and accused him of spreading lies at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He further asked Imran Khan to reveal how many gifts he took from Toshakhana and Tyrian White was his daughter during the rally, adding that PTI chief should not be permitted to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan due to his anti-state activities, as per The News International report.

Sanaullah said that Imran Khan's stance was not now focused on anti-American slogans and was fully hand-in-glove with the United States. He said that Imran Khan's apparent slogans against the US were only a ploy.

He said that Imran Khan wanted real freedom from Constitution, law, Toshakhana, foreign funding and Tyrian cases. He said the PTI chief wanted the freedom to make every institution and its leader his subservient.



Pakistan government will not bow down to the stubborn attitude of Imran Khan, The News International cited Sanaullah's interview with a private channel. He said that the PTI chairman had been spreading chaos in Pakistan for the past eleven months. He said that the former Pakistan PM should face his cases and appear before the courts without creating chaos, as per the news report.



Meanwhile, Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that time had come to get real freedom from the 'instigator and terrorist' Imran Khan, The News International reported. She said that Imran Khan should speak about his prohibited foreign funding, Toshakhana gifts theft and Tyrian White in the public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan should tell the people of Pakistan about his four years of misrule, which plunged the country into unprecedented inflation, unemployment and destruction. She stressed that an individual, who looted the country and pushed it into the mire of destruction and division, could not salvage it as he was only a fraud and a terrorist.

As per the news report, Aurangzeb said that the real freedom narrative which started from the [taunts] of neutral animals, the extension offer to the-then Pakistan's army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was given to implicate Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi's role in his [Imran] ouster and concluded at seeking pardons from the US. In the tweet, she further said, "The time had come for getting real freedom from the instigator terrorist."

Meanwhile, Imran Khan thanked the people of Lahore for making his Minar-e-Pakistan rally a success. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Imran Khan said, "Despite cabal of crooks locking down Lahore (see map) & arresting 2000 of our workers, people of Lahore came in huge numbers to make our 6th Minar-i-Pakistan jalsa a great success. I want to especially thank my Lahorites for not letting me down yet again. Proud of you." (ANI)



