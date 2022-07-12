Imran Khan slams Shehbaz govt for Karachi floods

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): In another condescending attempt, Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for the mismanagement of the Karachi floods and governance of Sindh after the country's economic hub laid to waste by heavy downpours.

"My govt had given Rs35 billion to clean and reconstruct major nullahs but the provincial government failed to perform its task of improving solid waste disposal and cleaning minor nullahs," he said, adding that the flooding of the city yet again was a clear reflection of the PPP's "14 years of corruption and mismanagement in governing Sindh".

Moreover, several journalists and ministers also condemned the loss of lives that took place as a result of the Karachi floods and blamed the PPP for Sindh's deteriorating conditions, Dawn reported

"The Shehbaz govt won't say a word on Karachi as its survival depends on the support of PPP, MQM and those running DHA---the 'real state' within real estate. Bahria is a holy cow for all since it is a national benefactor. So as the city flaps in filth and misfortune all stay quiet, Journalist Talat Hussain said in a tweet while calling out the Shehbaz government to look into the issues.

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi said that Karachi was flooding yet again, leaving citizens questioning the government ruling for the past 15 years.

"The imported federal govt is [a] silent observer of this chaos. They want this kind of democracy, where they rule forever without accountability," Dawn reported, quoting Afridi as saying.



Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail also blamed the PPP-MQM partnership for the waterlogging and power outages in the South-Asian country.

"Both are doing nothing but blaming each other. Helpless citizens are awaiting help. The [city] administrator is busy swimming on Sharea Faisal with his supporters," he said, adding that PTI workers were on the roads helping citizens.



He also shared a video of a neighbourhood inundated with rainwater, saying: "This is my Karachi, ruined by PPP's incapable leadership."

Record-breaking rainfall in Karachi has exposed the city's drainage system and Sindh Government's claims regarding its rain emergency plans as several main roads and streets were completely flooded.

As many as five people were dead due to heavy downpour as several main roads and streets were completely flooded in Karachi.

The accumulation of water also led to power outages in the South Asian Country as 500 feeders were shut due to the accumulation of water in those places and the metropolis was provided with electricity from 1,400 out of 1,900 power feeders. (ANI)

