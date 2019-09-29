Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the United Nations on Friday (File Pic)
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the United Nations on Friday (File Pic)

Imran Khan 'thanks' countrymen for supporting Pak's case over Kashmir at United Nations

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:59 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday thanked his countrymen for 'praying' so that Pakistan could fight the case over Kashmir at the United Nations earlier this week.
"Firstly, I want to thank my nation. The manner in which you prayed for us so that we can fight the case for Kashmir during such a difficult time at the UN," Khan told a large number of supporters after his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport from New York.
He added, "I specifically want to thank Bushra Begum because she prayed for us to be successful."
Despite being snubbed globally over the Kashmir issue, Khan at the UN General Assembly meeting on Friday had yet again warned of dire consequences in the event of a nuclear war with India over the matter.
"If a conventional war starts between the two countries anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom," he said in his maiden address to the UNGA that exceeded beyond the allotted time limit of 15 to 20 minutes.
"My belief is we will fight and when a nuclear-armed country fights till the end it will have consequence far beyond the borders. I am warning you. It's not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong you hope for the best but prepare for the worst," Khan had said.
The prime minister also blamed the world community for overlooking the matter because of prospects in India's booming market of 1.2 billion strong people.
"The way we are standing with Kashmir, whether the world stands up or not, Pakistan is standing with them," he said today. "This is a Jihad against injustice."
"I just want to explain one thing to you that all battles have ups and downs. You must not get de-motivated by the bad times. The people of Kashmir are looking up to you. Till you are with them, they will keep fighting and achieve freedom," he added.
At a presser on Wednesday, Khan had said that he was "disappointed" with the world community over its response on the Kashmir issue.
Pakistan has been repeatedly snubbed by the international community on several platforms after it cried foul over India's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with many countries backing New Delhi on the matter.
India has maintained that the move is an internal matter of the country - a stance which has been supported by several countries, including the SAARC nations and the Arab World. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:20 IST

Philippines: 2 inmates killed, 34 injured during a prison riot

Manila [Philippines], Sep 29 (ANI): At least two prison inmates were killed and 34 others suffered injuries during a riot which broke out in an overcrowded jail in the Philippines capital on Sunday, the police have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:59 IST

Tally continues in Afghan presidential election, over 1 million...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 29 (ANI): More than one million votes have been counted as tallying in Saturday's presidential election has been continuing, Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:51 IST

Pakistan: Solar project to electrify 10,000 houses

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday launched a solar power project that aims to electrify 10,000 houses across the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:39 IST

Death toll rises to 16 in northern Nigeria yellow fever outbreak

Abuja [Nigeria], Sep. 29 (ANI): The death toll of a yellow fever outbreak in Nigeria's northern state of Bauchi has risen to 16, said local health authorities on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:29 IST

Saudi King's bodyguard shot dead by friend in 'personal dispute'

Dubai [UAE], Sep 29 (ANI): The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was shot dead by one of his friends after a "personal dispute", authorities said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:27 IST

Yemen: Houthis claim hundreds killed on former Pakistan Army...

Sanaa [Yemen], Sep 29 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday broadcast a video footage they said was of a deadly attack near the border with Saudi Arabia's southern region of Najran that killed hundreds of soldiers with thousands of others surrendering before the armed group, including three brigad

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:00 IST

Indian diaspora represents India as its cultural ambassadors: LS...

Kampala [Uganda], Sept 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday attended a reception organised by the Indian diaspora in Uganda along with other members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) which is currently attending the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference there.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:32 IST

Voting underway for parliamentary polls in Austria, Sebastian...

Vienna [Austria], Sep 29 (ANI): Voting for the parliamentary elections are underway in Austria, with former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz likely to return to power months after a corruption scandal brought down his coalition government with the far right.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:24 IST

Hong Kong: Protests turn violent ahead of National Day...

Hong Kong, Sep 29 (ANI): The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong turned violent on Sunday after the demonstrators snarled major roads, threw bricks and firebombs at the police in an open challenge to Beijing just two days before the country commemorates 70 years of Communist rule.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:43 IST

China harvesting organs from minorities, including Uighur...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 29 (ANI): China was accused of harvesting organs from prosecuted minority groups, during a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:47 IST

Festival of 'Dashain' formally starts in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 29 (ANI): Dashain, also known as Bada Dashain, the greatest and the longest festival observed by Hindus in Nepal formally began from Sunday with Ghatasthapana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:01 IST

13 people killed, 4 injured in road mishap on Bangkok's outskirts

Bangkok [Thailand], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed while four others were injured after the pickup truck they were travelling in overturned on Bangkok's outskirts on Sunday, as per the police.

Read More
iocl