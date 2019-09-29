Imran Khan 'thanks' countrymen for supporting Pak's case over Kashmir at United Nations

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday thanked his countrymen for 'praying' so that Pakistan could fight the case over Kashmir at the United Nations earlier this week.

"Firstly, I want to thank my nation. The manner in which you prayed for us so that we can fight the case for Kashmir during such a difficult time at the UN," Khan told a large number of supporters after his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport from New York.

He added, "I specifically want to thank Bushra Begum because she prayed for us to be successful."

Despite being snubbed globally over the Kashmir issue, Khan at the UN General Assembly meeting on Friday had yet again warned of dire consequences in the event of a nuclear war with India over the matter.

"If a conventional war starts between the two countries anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom," he said in his maiden address to the UNGA that exceeded beyond the allotted time limit of 15 to 20 minutes.

"My belief is we will fight and when a nuclear-armed country fights till the end it will have consequence far beyond the borders. I am warning you. It's not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong you hope for the best but prepare for the worst," Khan had said.

The prime minister also blamed the world community for overlooking the matter because of prospects in India's booming market of 1.2 billion strong people.

"The way we are standing with Kashmir, whether the world stands up or not, Pakistan is standing with them," he said today. "This is a Jihad against injustice."

"I just want to explain one thing to you that all battles have ups and downs. You must not get de-motivated by the bad times. The people of Kashmir are looking up to you. Till you are with them, they will keep fighting and achieve freedom," he added.

At a presser on Wednesday, Khan had said that he was "disappointed" with the world community over its response on the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan has been repeatedly snubbed by the international community on several platforms after it cried foul over India's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with many countries backing New Delhi on the matter.

India has maintained that the move is an internal matter of the country - a stance which has been supported by several countries, including the SAARC nations and the Arab World. (ANI)

