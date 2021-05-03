Imran Khan threatens Balochistan Governor to resign

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan has threatened Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to resign from his post, saying he intends to appoint a new governor in view of the "transformed political challenges" facing Pakistan.

In a letter to Yasinzai, Khan said that it had been 'a pleasure' to have worked with him, who strived for the creation of a welfare state and especially looking after the problems of people in the province, Dawn reported.

"However, given the current political situation, dexterity and deftness is needed at this juncture for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan," he said.

"I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and would, therefore, request you to resign," the premier added.

Khan stressed that the transformed political challenges faced by Pakistan required a change, adding it does not reflect adversely on Yasinzai's competence.



Yasinzai was appointed as the governor of Balochistan by President Dr Arif Alvi on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran in October 2018, reported Dawn.

Imran Khan's request to the Balochistan Governor comes after his one-day visit to Quetta, where he said his government was keen to bring about a revolution in Balochistan through projects of infrastructure and human development.

The Balochistan Governor served as He served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) from 2005 to 2009.

In 2009, references against Yasinzai were sent to the SJC in accordance with the July 31, 2009, judgement of the Supreme Court regarding PCO judges, Dawn reported.

Despite Balochistan being rich in minerals and natural resources, it is Pakistan's poorest province and regularly ranks at the bottom of the country's socioeconomic indicators on healthcare, education, and population welfare. (ANI)

