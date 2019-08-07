Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)

Imran Khan to chair NSC meet over abrogation of Art 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:02 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair another meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in light of the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370, according to Geo News.
While addressing the joint session of Parliament, Khan on Tuesday said that the decision to scrap Article 370 is in line with the ruling BJP's "racist ideology" and asserted that Pakistan will take up the issue on every international forum to bring it to the notice of global leadership.
Khan said that the war on Kashmir between the two countries will have "grievous consequences" for the entire world. He also claimed that the scrapping of the special status would lead to Pulwama-like attacks.
The Indian Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and a resolution to repeal Article 370 along with Article 35 (A) of the Constitution.
Rattled by India's decisions, Pakistan said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:33 IST

Mozambique govt, former rebel group ink peace deal

Maputo [Mozambique], Aug 7 (ANI): The Mozambican government and Renamo, a former rebel group signed a landmark peace deal here on Tuesday, ending decades of a brutal civil war in the southern African country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:23 IST

New, serious attack: Venezuela on order over freezing of assets in US

Caracas [Venzuela], Aug 7 (ANI): The Venezuelan government on Tuesday slammed the Donald Trump administration's move to freeze all its assets in the US, saying it is a "new and serious attack" and yet another series of "arbitrary measures of economic terrorism" against the Latin American country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:48 IST

Iran calls for freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran [Iran], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Iran is urging the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 06:33 IST

World dignitaries pay tributes to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 : Condolences continued to pour in from world dignitaries for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 05:28 IST

5.9 magnitude quake jolts Vanuatu

Port Vila [Vanuatu], Aug 7 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck near the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 04:33 IST

N Korea says fired missiles as 'warning' against US-S Korea...

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 7 (ANI): North Korea on Wednesday said it fired the two tactical guided missiles into the East Sea under the country's leader Kim Jong-un guidance and served as a "warning" to the US and South Korea over their joint military exercise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 04:04 IST

US' decision to end Iran oil waivers hurt India's bottom line: Envoy

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The decision of the United States to stop issuing waivers for the purchase of Iranian oil has hurt India's bottom line and New Delhi hopes that Washington will show similar flexibility in issues it considers important, India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardha

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 03:59 IST

US envoy to Russia Jon Huntsman resigns

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman on Tuesday announced his resignation from the post and is returning to his home state of Utah where he could consider another gubernatorial run.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:31 IST

Foreign dignitaries, others mourn Sushma Swaraj's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences began pouring in from foreign dignitaries and others following the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:40 IST

Pak to call back High Commissioner from India over revocation of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan is considering calling back its acting High Commissioner to New Delhi Syed Haidar Shah for consultations in the light of the Indian government's move to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir, state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:05 IST

India rejects China's opposition to its move to confer UT status...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): India on Tuesday rejected China's opposition to its move of conferring Union Terrirtoy status on Ladakh, calling it an "internal matter" of the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:44 IST

Don't look at the spec in your brother's eye

Pakistan called a joint session of the Parliament to condemn officially the latest developments in India regarding Kashmir. For the occasion, every single member of the parliament was summoned: the Speaker even issued production orders for former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Shahid

Read More
iocl