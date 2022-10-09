Imran Khan to launch 'fill the prison' movement against ruling coalition

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 9 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced to launch of 'jail bharo tehreek' (fill the prison movement) against the ruling coalition of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a public gathering in Mianwali on Saturday, he warned the federal government against threatening the PTI supporters of detention, reported The Frontier Post.

Noting that he would sacrifice his life for 'real freedom' of the country, Imran Khan said, "We are not scared of getting arrested as I would soon announce a Jail Bharo Tehreek (prison movement)," adding that millions of people are ready to fill your jails.

Speaking of the much-awaited long march, Imran Khan said that his party has far better plans than the government for the protest, reported The Frontier Post.

"All plans of the 'imported' government against PTI would fail and they would be forced to announce elections," he claimed.

He urged the people of Mianwali to prepare for the final call, saying that no nation can prosper without absolute independence, reported The Frontier Post.

The former prime minister noted that it was good to hear that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into an alleged cypher, which according to him, led to his government ouster.



Pakistan's Federal Cabinet has formally given the go-ahead to start legal action against former Prime Minister Imran Khan over the recent audio leaks that purportedly featured him and his aides discussing a US cypher.

The federal cabinet met Friday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The cabinet accused Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, of compromising vital national interests for political gains, Geo News reported.

A handout issued after a meeting of the cabinet declared that the "theft" of diplomatic cypher records is an "unforgivable crime" and a violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Khan further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was calling for an inquiry into cypher for the past six months, adding that they even forwarded the letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for investigation, reported The Frontier Post.

Cypher is an alleged secret diplomatic cable which fuelled conspiracy theories that the US wanted to topple former Imran Khan's government and facilitate regime change in Pakistan.

Based on then-envoy Asad Majeed's meeting with State Department official Donald Lu, the cypher has been at the centre of PTI's claim that the US conspired with elements within Pakistan to dislodge Imran from office.

Imran Khan pointed out his government's performance, saying that the country's economy was recovering during PTI's tenure. "The economic survey pointed out that country's economy was recovering for the first time in 17 years," he added.

The PTI chief added that PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz before leaving for London held a press conference and blamed him for the case against her, reported The Frontier Post.

"I urge you to speak the truth. I did not file a case against you. The case was registered in light of Panama papers," he added. (ANI)

