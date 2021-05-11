Imran Khan travelling around world with 'begging' bowl for financial support, says Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 10 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been travelling around the world with a "begging bowl" for financial support.

This comes after Imran Khan on Friday left for Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit to discuss bilateral relations between the countries.

"Imran Khan has been travelling around the world with a begging bowl. Undoubtedly, you're experienced in asking for charity, but countries are not run on charity," The Express Tribune quoted Bilawal as saying.

He further said, "Imran Khan borrowed from China to repay a loan of USD 3 billion to Saudi Arabia. Premier should reveal to the nation why he repaid the money to the kingdom."

The PPP chairman further said that "every Pakistani was paying a horrific price for Imran Khan's tsunami of change."



"Flawed economic policies have made the lives of a common citizen miserable," he said, adding that, "If your borrowed money will continue to be wasted because of corruption, the public will continue to be suppressed by inflation."

"The government isn't even able to pay off billions of outstanding dues to China in view of the crisis due to the circular debt."

Bilawal further added, "Foreign investors and governments are reluctant to make any investment during Imran Khan's government."

"The reluctance of the Chinese government to release USD 6 billion for ML-I railway track is a reflection of their lack of confidence in the PTI government," he added.

Earlier, on Sunday, Bilawal said that Pakistan is facing economic destruction due to the "anti-people ideology" of Imran Khan. (ANI)

