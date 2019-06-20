Imran Khan trolled for confusing Rabindranath Tagore's quote with Khalil Jibran's

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 19 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was rigorously trolled by the Twitterati after he posted a quote by Rabindranath Tagore on his official Twitter account, but attributed it to one of Lebanese writer and poet Khalil Jibran.

Khan took to Twitter to post an inspirational saying, which read, "I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy."

He captioned the quote, "Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment."

On Twitter user said, "Dear PM @ImranKhanPTI. We all know #WhatsApp had a big role in getting you "selected" but stop putting the fwds u rcv there online, especially when they are false. Like this one, which has not been said by Kahlil Gibran but Rabindranath Tagore."

While another noted, "And PM of 'Naya Pakistan', Imran Khan thinks it is quoted by Gibran. #Pakistan, pls take care of yourself cause your PM has lost it!"

"Another gem from Imran Khan's trove of knowledge, shares Tagore's work and calls it work of Kahlil Gibran," a third added.

Sadly, the quote does not belong to Gibran but is actually one of Nobel laureate Tagore's.

The original quote is: "I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy."

The mistake points to Khan's ignorance of historical facts. But one would expect a leader to recognise the words of a poet whose words became an inspiration during the freedom struggle. (ANI)

