Imran Khan tweets fake video from Bangladesh, tries to passes off as police violence in UP

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 3 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday tweeted a seven-year-old video of violence from Bangladesh and claimed it to be the case of police brutality against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

He, however, deleted the video after facing a massive backlash on social media for posting the fake video.



"Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP," Khan had tweeted.



The seven-year-old video showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. At one point in the video, a policeman could be seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), proving it to be a scene from Bangladesh.

The RAB is an anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police. (ANI)