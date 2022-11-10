Imran Khan urges people to join party's long march today

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged people to join the party's "Haqeeqi Azadi march," which was halted after the assassination attempt on him.

In the video, Imran khan said, "God willing, we will resume our Haqeeqi Azadi march tomorrow from Wazirabad at the same spot where bullets were fired upon us, in which 13 people got injured and one died."

"This Haqeeqi Azadi march is for you all. A nation that is not independent, can't grow, and this is the most important movement after Pakistan's independence. So, I would like to request you all to come up in large numbers," he added.

Meanwhile, The Nation reported that PTI will be approaching the Pakistan Supreme Court to register the FIR in the incident of the attack on Imran Khan.

The PTI senators, members of the National Assembly, and members of the Provincial Assembly will be approaching the Supreme Court demanding the registration of FIR.

However, on Wednesday, Pakistan's Punjab police filed an FIR against the assassinator, after the country's apex court issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Police, Geo News reported.



Former Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting with PTI. The meeting demanded an early election in all four provinces by dissolving the assemblies.

As per The Nation, the matters that were discussed in the meeting included the next phase of the Haqeeqi Azadi March and the country's overall political situation.

The meeting was also attended by formal federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Azam Swati, Umar Ayub, Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Ijaz Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, and several other party leaders, The Nation reported.

After Punjab police filed FIR, Imran Khan termed it as "farcical" and added that his lawyers will soon put forward the PTI chief's position.

"On the issue of the farcical FIR, my lawyers will give my position. All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood & risen in support of my message of justice, freedom, and national sovereignty," Imran Khan tweeted.

Imran Khan was shot on November 3 during his long march in Punjab Province's Wazirabad, leading to bullet injuries in his legs. Khan has since held the coalition government and Major General Naseer Faisal responsible for the attack.

After sustaining injuries on his leg, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The attack left one dead and 13 injured, reported Geo News. (ANI)

