Imran Khan urges public to protest against foreign power

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): After failing on the political front Imran Khan is playing on its popularity front. Taking to twitter on wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called the public to protest against the foreign power that is interfering in Pakistan's sovereignty and indirectly compared the opposition parties to Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq.

"The people are always the strongest defenders of a country's sovereignty & democracy. It is the people who must come out and defend against this latest and biggest assault on Pakistan's sovereignty and democracy by a foreign power thru local collaborators -- our Mir Jafar & Mir Sadiq," PM Imran Khan tweeted.

Mir Sadiq was a minister of Tipu Sultan of Mysore. In the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War in 1798-99, he betrayed Tipu Sultan during the siege of Srirangapatnam, paving the way for a British victory.

Mir Jafar served as the commander of the Bengal army under Siraj ud-Daulah, the Nawab of Bengal and betrayed him during the Battle of Plassey, paving way for British rule in India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's former federal minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday had a heated argument with journalists during a press conference outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday.



The Supreme Court has resumed its hearing on the National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's rejection of the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

Meanwhile, in the previous hearing, on Tuesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that the Supreme Court would only look into the legality of Pakistan National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's rejection of the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

While hearing the arguments from the Pakistan Muslim League-N's (PML-N) counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan on the rejection of the no-confidence motion, Bandil said that the court will not interfere in foreign policy and in the matter of state policies, Dawn reported.

On Sunday, the Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker had rejected the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government on the grounds that the motion was contradictory to the Pakistan Constitution's Article 5.

Earlier in the court's hearing, the Supreme Court sought the record of NA proceedings of Sunday when the no-confidence motion was rejected, according to Dawn.

Pakistan media and opposition parties criticised the NA Deputy Speaker's decision on the no-confidence motion, saying that it violated all rules governing proceedings of the House. (ANI)

