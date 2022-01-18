Imran Khan using religion as 'cover-up' for governance, economic breakdown in Pak: Opposition

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Pakistan's Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed concern over Prime Minister Imran Khan's using "religion as a cover-up" for the governance and economic issues afflicting the country.

Interestingly, this rebuke came after Imran Khan penned an article in a Pakistani newspaper where he talked about the basic tenets of Islam. Writing an opinion piece for The Express Tribune, Imran Khan said: "to realize our (Pakistan's) potential today we have to struggle to embody these principles as a nation and state."

In the article titled 'Spirit of Riyasat-i-Madina: Transforming Pakistan', the Pak PM further said, "the most urgent of all challenges facing our country right now is the struggle to establish the rule of law."

Responding to his article, Shehbaz tweeted on Monday saying, "Really concerned with the way Prime Minister is using religion as a cover-up for the massive governance and economic breakdown the country has suffered in decades due to his policies. Such a self-serving approach will wreak greater damage upon the polity than is being understood."

Besides Shehbaz, other opposition leaders also slammed Pakistan PM for his views on governance and running the country.



Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan was trying to take "unfair advantage" of Islam and its sacred reforms, calling him a "religious exploiter".

In one of her tweets, Marriyum said the Pak PM writing an article on the state of Madina is equivalent to a thief who hides inside a mosque when he is caught, the Dawn newspaper reported. Imran Khan is exploiting sacred words such as Madina and Islam to hide his own incompetency and thievery, Marriyum added.

Another PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that all "crooked and corrupt politicians, cartels and mafias" were serving in the premier's cabinet.

"Sugar mafia, flour mafia, pharmaceutical mafia, furnace oil mafia, dollar mafia, smugglers mafia and hoarding mafia are being patronised by your government Mr Niazi. Who are you fooling?" he asked.

On Sunday, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul-Haq had dubbed Imran Khan as an "international beggar" and stated that his departure is 'the only solution' to all the problems of the country marred with financial woes.

Speaking at a gathering ahead of local body polls in Lahore, Haq called for a fresh election in the country. Slamming Khan's government for increasing petroleum prices, JI chief said, "Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot function together."

"There is no space left for pluses or minuses from politics in this country, as Imran Khan's departure is the only solution to all the problems," Haq was quoted as saying by Geo News. (ANI)

