Imran Khan visits LoC, briefed on ongoing situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Line of Control (LoC) where he was briefed on the ongoing situation at the border, amid tensions in the region.

Khan visited the LoC on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day. Notably, the day was also observed as the so-called 'Kashmir solidarity hour'.

The Pakistan Prime Minister was accompanied by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman of Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam, The Dawn reported.

During their visit, Khan was "briefed on the ongoing situation at the LoC", according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"The Prime Minister lauded the state of readiness and effective response to ceasefire violations by India," the statement claimed, adding that Pakistan would be ready to respond to what it called "Indian aggression or misadventure".

During the visit, Khan also interacted with troops and families of the deceased soldiers.

Pakistan is shocked by the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In response, Khan had announced that Pakistan would observe 'Kashmir solidarity hour' every Friday.

While the first week itself was a damp squib, barely drawing people despite desperate attempts made by the authorities in the country, no sign of the continuation of the shallow moment was witnessed this Friday.

The failure of the movement has left Pakistan red-faced, as it continues its pursuit of raking up the Kashmir issue in international forums.

The country has found itself completely isolated on the international front, after being snubbed at the United Nations Security Council, as well as by countries like Russia, France, and the US.

India also repeatedly maintained that its decision on Kashmir is strictly an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality. (ANI)

