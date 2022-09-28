Imran Khan vows next march will be 'final one'

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Tuesday said that his party's upcoming long march in the capital city, Islamabad would be "the final one" after which a transparent and fair election will take place, local media reported.

Sharing a video of Khan addressing a public gathering, PTI on Twitter said, "After our long march InshAllah Pakistan will see fresh elections."

Meanwhile, at a joint convention of the Insaf Student Federation and youth, the PTI Chief criticised Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that he teargassed peaceful protesters, including women and children, when the PTI marched on Islamabad in May.

Khan also warned that this time police, tear gas, rubber bullets, or even Rangers won't be able to stop the protesters as the party is fully prepared, reported Dawn.

He once again asked the crowd to be fully prepared for the march and wait for his call and urged them to visit schools, and universities and go door-to-door to mobilise people for the rally.



Talking about the string of leaked audios surfacing from the Prime Minister's Office, he claimed that the next leak would concern the chief election commissioner.

"Another audio leak will be released soon in which the daughter [Maryam Nawaz] tells her father [Nawaz Sharif] that the Chief Election Commissioner has assured that Imran Khan will be disqualified in the Toshakhana case," said Khan while addressing another event, organised by local traders.

Referring to the newly appointed federal finance minister, Ishaq Dar as an absconder, Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived from the US on Monday night along with an absconder, according to Dawn.

"The absconder who plundered money from the country and when the NAB questioned him he ran away in the prime minister's plane."

The PTI chairman claimed that Dar has returned after making a deal and was given an NRO -- a reference to not prosecute him under cases of corruption against him.

Censuring the government over falling exports, Khan said no country could achieve prosperity without exports, and China, Indonesia and Malaysia have become richer by increasing their exports.

He reiterated that when his government was ousted from power in March, the economy was improving at an unprecedented speed. (ANI)

