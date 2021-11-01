Imran Khan would better suit for job at PCB instead of being PM, Pak's Sindh Chief Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that Imran Khan would have better suited for the job at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) instead of being a Prime Minister, reported Geo News.

The Chief Minister slammed the Imran Khan government and said everyone knows how the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the elections.

"Now the people of PTI will forfeit their guarantees in the elections because the tide has now turned," Geo News quoted Shah as saying while talking to the media in Islamabad.

Talking about the recent protests by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that lasted more than a week leading to violence in the country, the chief minister said that the incompetence of the government on the issue led to the loss of precious lives.

The statements come a day after when the government announced reaching an agreement with the TLP to end the protest.



"The government of Pakistan and the TLP had a detailed discussion under the environment of mutual trust, and an agreement has been reached between the two sides," Dawn quoted Mufti as saying.

However, Mufti refrained from sharing any details of the terms of agreement and said that they will be shared at an appropriate time", reported Dawn.

Hundreds of TLP members had taken to the streets throughout the country recently to exert pressure on the government for the release of its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi.

A spokesperson for the TLP had said that the proscribed organisation stands by its demands that it will present before the government. "Our only demand from day one is the removal of the French ambassador," the spokesperson said, according to The News International.

At least three Pakistani policemen were killed and several others suffered injuries in clashes with workers of the banned Islamist group and police personnel in Lahore when hundreds of TLP members had taken to the streets. (ANI)

