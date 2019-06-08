Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Imran Khan writes to Modi, offers to hold talks

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:55 IST

Islamabad [Karachi], Jun 8 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries, Pakistani media reported.
The letter came a day after New Delhi ruled out the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Khan and Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit slated to be held later this month in Bishkek.
Congratulating Modi for assuming office for a second term, Khan said that Pakistan wanted talks to resolve all disputes, including Kashmir and other issues like poverty, Geo News reported.
The cricketer-turned-politician reiterated his wish for peace and stability in the South Asian region and underlined that it was important for the two countries to jointly work together for regional development.
India on Thursday ruled out any meeting between Khan and Modi on the sidelines of the upcoming SCO summit. "To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the SCO Summit in Bishkek," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said at his weekly briefing.
Last month, Khan had congratulated Modi after BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections, and said he was "looking forward to working with him for peace, progress, and progress in South Asia."
Responding to Khan's message, Modi had said that he has always "given primacy to peace and development in our region."
Ahead of the polls, Khan had said that there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Modi won the elections.
India has, however, stood firm on its stance that terror and talks cannot go together.
Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF soldiers. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit -- Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
On February 26, India launched an air strike on terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, in response to the barbaric terror attack in Pulwama.
The next day, Pakistan Air Force planes had to attack Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a dogfight. A MiG 21 aircraft flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had shot down an F16 fighter plane of Pakistan during the aerial confrontation.
Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani troops after he crossed over, was later released by the Pakistan government as a "peace gesture." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:45 IST

US reaches deal with Mexico on immigration, tariffs...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his administration reached an agreement with Mexico over immigration and the tariffs on the Central American country have been "indefinitely suspended," after days of gruelling negotiations between the two

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:41 IST

UK court quashes case against Boris Johnson over Brexit claims

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): A UK court on Friday dismissed a case against former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over allegations that he lied to the public during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:42 IST

N Korea, Russia discuss cooperation in economy, trade

Pyongyang [North Korea], Jun 8 (ANI): Officials from North Korea and Russia met on Friday and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, according to North Korean media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:55 IST

'Good chance' of reaching deal with Mexico, says Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Mexico in order to avoid new tariffs on imports from the Central American country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

US, Russian warships 'nearly collide' in Pacific

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The warships of the United States and Russia came close to a collision in the Pacific, with the two countries blaming each other for the incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 03:06 IST

Manpreet Vohra concurrently accredited as India's next High...

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Manpreet Vohra, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Ambassador-designate to Mexico, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Belize, with residence in Mexico City.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:14 IST

Kazakhstan: Ahead of presidential polls, candidates reveal key agenda

Nur Sultan (Astana City) [Kazakhstan], Jun 8 (ANI): Kazakhstan is set to undergo a historic presidential election on June 9, as it will mark the first time that the voters would not get to cast ballots for long-serving leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:00 IST

NASA shouldn't talk about going to Moon, focus on 'other things': Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday said NASA should not talk about going to the moon and directed the space agency to focus on "bigger things" instead.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 00:28 IST

Indian cricket team meets High Commissioner in London

London [England], Jun 8 (ANI): The Indian cricket team met India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanashyam, at her residence here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 00:20 IST

PM Modi's first two bilateral visits in tune with India's...

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi's upcoming bilateral visits to the neighbouring countries of Maldives and Sri Lanka after assuming office for the second term indicate the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood-First' policy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:16 IST

PM Modi's international visits and transformative change in...

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Parliament of Maldives on Saturday will be the key highlight of his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:40 IST

PM Modi's visit shows India's solidarity with Sri Lanka...

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming official visit to Sri Lanka after taking charge for a second time shows India's humane approach towards the people of island-nation after the Easter Sunday terror blasts, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernan

Read More
iocl