Imran Khan's ex wife Jemima hilariously hits back at cleric over WikiLeaks claim

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, hilariously responded to a cleric who claimed that her cousin named 'Wiki' founded WikiLeaks -- a non-profit organisation that publishes news leaks by anonymous sources.

During an interview with a Pakistani private news channel, Mufti Kifayatullah, a cleric of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), earlier this week, had claimed that Jemima's first cousin named 'Wiki' is the actual mastermind behind WikiLeaks, Express Tribune reported.

"Imran Khan, Jemima, the Goldsmith family, Henry Kissinger, and WikiLeaks are pieces of the same agenda," he had alleged.

Taking a jibe at the cleric, Jemima on Wednesday posted a series of tweets, saying, "For those who don't speak Urdu - apparently I have a first cousin called "Wiki" - who set up Wikileaks- which is a Zionist tool, supporting Imran Khan's Zionist agenda. This from a so-called Islamic scholar/ cleric.... "'Wiki' cousin hai Jemima ka."

"Wait till he finds about my other cousins Panama Leaks and Vicky Pedia," she said in another tweet.

Mufti Kifayatullah is a prominent JUI-F leader who was arrested for his provocative statements on October 27, a day his party began their Azadi March along with other opposition parties in a bid to topple the Imran Khan government.

However, he was released on bail granted by the Peshawar High Court a few days later.

WikiLeaks was founded by its publisher Julian Assange in 2006 and has so far published more than 10 million documents and associated analyses. (ANI)

