Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File pic)
Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File pic)

Imran Khan's ex wife Jemima hilariously hits back at cleric over WikiLeaks claim

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:49 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, hilariously responded to a cleric who claimed that her cousin named 'Wiki' founded WikiLeaks -- a non-profit organisation that publishes news leaks by anonymous sources.
During an interview with a Pakistani private news channel, Mufti Kifayatullah, a cleric of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), earlier this week, had claimed that Jemima's first cousin named 'Wiki' is the actual mastermind behind WikiLeaks, Express Tribune reported.
"Imran Khan, Jemima, the Goldsmith family, Henry Kissinger, and WikiLeaks are pieces of the same agenda," he had alleged.
Taking a jibe at the cleric, Jemima on Wednesday posted a series of tweets, saying, "For those who don't speak Urdu - apparently I have a first cousin called "Wiki" - who set up Wikileaks- which is a Zionist tool, supporting Imran Khan's Zionist agenda. This from a so-called Islamic scholar/ cleric.... "'Wiki' cousin hai Jemima ka."
"Wait till he finds about my other cousins Panama Leaks and Vicky Pedia," she said in another tweet.
Mufti Kifayatullah is a prominent JUI-F leader who was arrested for his provocative statements on October 27, a day his party began their Azadi March along with other opposition parties in a bid to topple the Imran Khan government.
However, he was released on bail granted by the Peshawar High Court a few days later.
WikiLeaks was founded by its publisher Julian Assange in 2006 and has so far published more than 10 million documents and associated analyses. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:39 IST

PNB scam: Will commit suicide if extradited to India, says Nirav Modi

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): A UK court has rejected fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's bail plea on fresh grounds that he is suffering from depression in connection with Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:38 IST

Nankana Sahib in Pakistan illuminated ahead of Guru Nanak Dev's ...

Punjab [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province is decked up with lights to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 07:12 IST

Nothing to do with Opposition protest: Pak Army

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Wednesday asserted that it will not mediate between the Imran Khan-led government and Opposition whose Azadi March has entered the sixth day, stating that the dharna was "a political activity which the army as an institution has nothing to do with."

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 05:35 IST

One civilian killed in militant shelling in Aleppo

Aleppo [Syria], Nov 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Militants shelled several districts of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, national media reported, adding that one civilian was killed and several others injured in the attack.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 04:32 IST

Giuliani hires new lawyers for Trump's impeachment probe over Ukraine

Washington [US], Nov 7 (Sputnik/ANI): President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani announced a new legal team to defend his role in asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden - a mission that places Giuliani at the centre of a House of Representatives effort to impeach Tru

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:33 IST

Turkey president to visit White House on Nov 13

Washington [US], Nov 7 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he "looks forward to seeing" Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while confirming that his Turkish counterpart has accepted his invitation to visit Washington on November 13.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:14 IST

30 people killed in attack on mining company's in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Nov 7 (Sputnik/ ANI): About 30 people were killed and multiple people injured in an attack on a convoy belonging to the Semafo mining company in eastern Burkina Faso, Lofaso news outlet reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 02:22 IST

False alarm triggers protocols on hijackings at Schiphol...

Amsterdam [Netherland], Nov 07 (ANI): Spanish airline Air Europa on Wednesday said a "suspicious" incident aboard an airliner that triggered "protocols on hijackings" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport was a "false alarm".

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:54 IST

Emergency Situation at Schiphol Airport: Passengers, crew safely...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 7 (ANI): Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday said that all passengers and crew members aboard an aircraft, which authorities said is being investigated for a "suspicious situation" by the Dutch Royal Military have deplaned and are safe.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:46 IST

Pak briefs foreign diplomats regarding opening of Kartarpur Corridor

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday briefed the heads of foreign missions and their representatives in Islamabad about the opening of the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:07 IST

Netherlands: Military police investigating 'suspicious...

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 7 (ANI): The Dutch Royal Military police are investigating a "suspicious situation" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:26 IST

India concerned about Kartarpur corridor security, underlying...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, India has reiterated its concerns over looming terror threats and possible use of the corridor for anti-India activity.

Read More
iocl