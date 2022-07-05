Imran Khan's former brother-in-law summoned by Pakistan's anti-corruption body

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 5 (ANI): Pakistan's anti-corruption body summoned the brother of former first lady Bushra Bibi for illegally occupying government land in Depalpur, a city in Punjab province.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) summoned Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of Bushra Bibi, along with 18 others.

Mujtaba and the others were called for a hearing on July 6 at the Sahiwal office of ACE for a probe into their alleged involvement in a corruption scandal related to state land, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The ACE stated that ex-parte proceedings would be initiated against a person who does not join the investigation.

Mujtaba and the others are accused of occupying government land in Depalpur, Dawn reported citing sources.

He was involved in illegally leasing government land that was reserved for a market, and seized the land through the chairman of the market committee leading to a loss of PKR 200 million, the sources said.

Anti-corruption officials have stated that shops were built after gaining access to the land.



Earlier, former chief executive officer of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Rana Yousuf and Secretary Special Economic Zone Committee Maqsood Ahmed were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in a case of illegal allotment of an industrial plot to Farah Gogi.

Farah Gogi, a close friend of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife, was illegally allotted an industrial plot worth PKR 600 million for PKR 83 million.

Sources said the two officials were accused of illegally allotting the plot to Farah Gogi and her mother's company Al-Mu'az Dairy, reported The News International.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is investigating the assets of Farah Gogi and Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, the sources said, adding that a case was registered in Faisalabad and the accused were arrested. A three-member ACE team was investigating the case, the sources said.

According to the Pakistan Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and his wife's friend Farah Gogi, are allegedly involved in money laundering.

The corruption saga is not limited to Farah Gogi according to reports. The assets of Farah Khan's family, including her husband, her sister, and her father-in-law, also grew rapidly within a year after the Imran Khan government came into power.

Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already authorised an enquiry on Farah Gogi. (ANI)

