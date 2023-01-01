Imran Khan's party protest against inflation in Punjab's Gujranwala

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): The Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) kicked off its protest from Gujranwala city against the soaring inflation and economic meltdown, which will culminate in Sialkot on January 16, Dawn reported.

The party will start its protest drive from Gujranwala on December 31. According to Pakistan's daily newspaper, on January 1, major protest rallies would be taken out in Lahore from Azadi Chowk to Choburji Chowk, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

Earlier, Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema in a statement issued, "These protests were scheduled to be held in different cities of Punjab on different days and would be led by the PTI MNAs in their constituencies. It would continue until the coalition government was sent home," Business Brecorder reported.

The decision to hold the protest came after PTI Chairman Imran Khan held a meeting with the senior party leaders. According to Business Brecorder, it is expected that Khan will join his supporters in the protest after three weeks to announce his next plan of action.

As per the details shared by the spokesperson, on Saturday similar protests would be held in Gujranwala while on Sunday protest rallies will be held in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

On January 2, the rally will make its way to Shahr-e-Iqbal, Sialkot and Attock the very next day. As per the set plan, on January 4 and 5, protest demonstrations against inflation and the dwindling economy would be held in Jhelum.

On January 6, PTI would hold a protest demonstration in DG Khan and on January 7 in Sheikhupura. According to the pan, the last protest demonstration would be held in Sialkot on January 16. A large number of people would participate in the protests against inflation across the country.



"From tomorrow, demonstrations will be staged against inflation and the sinking economy [...] and this movement will continue until the incumbent government is sent packing," Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhry announced that the protests will be led by PTI members of the National Assembly in the constituencies and added that the movement will continue in every city, according to Dawn. He stated that Imran Khan will make an announcement regarding the next plan of action after three weeks. He said that Imran Khan has made the decision in a meeting with senior party members.

Furthermore, Fawad Chaudhry also announced that a "huge protest" will be held for the release of detained party Senator Azam Swati, who has been in custody in controversial tweets against senior military officials.

Chaudhry called elections the "only way out" and stressed that the idea of bringing in a technocrat government "will not be tolerated" in Pakistan, as per the Dawn report. Chaudhry said that "some quarters" in Pakistan were against snap elections and blamed the establishment for the experiment.

"If you look at the Constitution, elections are the only way out. The public will not accept a technocrat government. They will only accept general elections," Dawn quoted Fawad Chaudhry as saying. (ANI)

