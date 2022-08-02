Imran Khan's photo went viral, here's why..

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is being rebuked left right and centre because of a photo which is doing rounds on social media.

The photo is from a meeting at the Punjab Chief Ministerial office on Sunday. There were a number of meetings during the day which included the newly-elected chief minister of Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi, a former federal minister, Moonis Elahi and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Ideally, the Chief Minister must have presided over the meeting however the picture which is getting viral on social media reveals where true power lies.

Imran Khan's photo went viral during his visit to the CM office. The image has drawn criticism from online users.

The PTI's chairman occupied the chief minister's chair and the picture has now gone viral. Several people questioned the PTI for the legitimacy of occupying the seat.



Senior anchor Hamid Mir said, "A lot of people are criticising Imran Khan for sitting on the chief minister's seat but they are unaware of the intricacies as to what had happened there."

Mir continued, "Imran Khan was photographed sitting on the CM's seat while visiting the PML-Q leader. Imran Khan had gone to the CM Punjab office to congratulate Pervaiz Elahi on his victory."

"Upon arrival at his office, Pervez Elahi asked Imran Khan to sit there but the PTI chairman told him that it's his seat. At this, Moonis Elahi said we got this because of you [Imran Khan] so you sit there."

The veteran journalist said, "I think, Imran Khan should have been cautious and must have avoided despite their insistence." However, many social media users, journalists and politicians slammed the PTI chairman and termed it an "ill-mannered" move.

After the high drama in the Punjab Chief Ministerial elections, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, along with Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, finalized the provincial cabinet, media reports said.



Pakistani local media outlet, ARY News while quoting sources that Imran Khan visited Lahore where the latter met with newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and discussed the formation of the provincial cabinet and other issues.

They also discussed measures to help the flood victims. Imran Khan issued instructions to Punjab CM Elahi to speed up the relief activities in the flood-affected areas. As per sources, several names from the coalition parties, PTI and PML-Q, have been shortlisted for the Punjab cabinet portfolios.

It is learnt that Raja Basharat will likely get the portfolio of the law ministry, Murad Raas will be given the education ministry, Yasmin Rashid is likely to get the health ministry while Hashim Jawan Bakht's name has been finalized for the finance ministry.

Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry is likely to get the portfolio of the home minister, said sources.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Chaudhry Zaheer ud Din, Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz, Samiulllah Chaudhry, Sardar Asif, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Raja, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Taimur Khan Bhatti, and Murad Raas will also get ministerial slots in the Punjab cabinet.

Furthermore, Muhammad Abdullah Waraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Sajid Ahmed Khan, Ahsan ul Haq Chaudhry, and Khadija Omar will be added to the provincial cabinet as ministers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sibtan Khan was elected as the new speaker of the Punjab Assembly. The session was chaired by the Panel of Chairman Wasim Badozai. Subsequently, Badozai called security inside the House after Khokhar raised objections, reported Dawn.

Sibtain Khan was a joint candidate of Imran Khan's PTI and the PML-Q. Notably, the Punjab Assembly speaker's seat fell vacant after the former office bearer, Pervez Elahi was elected as the Punjab chief minister.

After obtaining a total of 185 votes against the 175 votes obtained by PML-N's Saif ul Malook Khokhar, who was the Opposition's joint candidate, Sibtain Khan came out victorious, reported Geo TV.

Four votes were rejected during the session presided over by PTI MPA Waseem Khan Badozai. Prior to the commencement of the voting process, PML-N's Khalil Tahir Sindhu tried to raise a point of objection related to the position of the polling booth, saying that cameras were installed above it.

This comes amid the Punjab CM fiasco, as the top court declared Mazari's ruling in the Punjab chief minister's election "illegal" and ruled that PTI's candidate Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The court then declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza Shehbaz's 179.

PTI-backed Pervez Elahi on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab after the Supreme Court announced a verdict against the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammed Mazari. (ANI)

