Imran Khan's PTI cannot save government with early Senate elections: Maryam

Lahore [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that even if the country's government holds early Senate elections, it would not be able to save itself and will be sent home.

"If you are not affected by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsas, as you say, then why is there an emergency to hold elections -- and this has never happened in Pakistan's history," she said while addressing a press conference in Lahore, reported Geo News.

Maryam further stated that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had changed its strategy because its days in office was limited.

She further accused the Prime Minister of "destroying" national institutions by dragging them into politics for his own interests.

"You (Imran Khan) became a self-proclaimed FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) chairman, you became a self-proclaimed FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) chairman, and now you want to become the chairman of the election commission," said the PML-N vice president.



She later said that only the Election Commission of Pakistan has the authority to hold and announce elections, and the government cannot "bulldoze" the current voting method via an ordinance as it required a Constitutional amendment to do so.

"You cannot tamper with the Constitution for your personal gain, and we will not allow you to do so...Foreign funding case (of PTI) might be the longest pending case in Pakistan's history. Despite the presence of irrefutable evidence, it is clear that this 'fake' government' is pressuring the ECP," said Maryam.

Speaking about what the PML-N aims to do against the government's move, she said that a final decision would be made through the PDM platform, reported Geo News.

She also condemned the arrest of MNA Ali Wazir in Peshawar, saying it creates cracks in Pakistan's unity.

Pakistan's federal government has decided to hold Senate elections in February instead of March 2021. The polls are expected to result in the loss of seats for PDM, which currently controls the Upper House.

The decision was taken on Tuesday during a meeting of the federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported Dawn. (ANI)

