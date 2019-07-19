PTI flag (File photo)
PTI flag (File photo)

Imran Khan's PTI govt installs biometric machines outside bathrooms of Industries Ministry

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:22 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has installed biometric recognition machines outside bathrooms of the Ministry of Industries and Production for the use of top-ranking officials.
Quoting sources, The Express Tribune reported that the 'VVIP' bathrooms can only be used by an additional secretary or an officer above the rank.
At the same time, the bathrooms can also be used by the officials who are serving at the same rank from another ministry, sources added.
However, inside sources were quoted as saying that this provision was made for the convenience of those officials who attend meetings at the Ministry of Industries and Production.
Meanwhile, the bathrooms for other staffers at the ministry are believed to be bereft of even soaps and other basic toiletries.
The installation of biometric systems in the bathrooms has come in stark contrast to the tall claims made by the PTI government in bringing an end to VIP culture. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:24 IST

Won't let Imran Khan become 'Hitler of Pakistan': Ex-minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): After former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested on corruption charges, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal attacked Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the party will never allow the cricketer-turned-politician to become Pakistan's "Adolf Hitler", referring to the

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:27 IST

Nepal explosion: Suspect succumbs to injuries, four injured...

Dhangadhi [Nepal], July 19 (ANI): One of the five people, including an Indian national, who was injured in Thursday's bomb explosion at a local hotel in Nepal's far-western city of Dhangadhi has succumbed to his injuries, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:19 IST

3 minors detained at Chicago airport, released after 13 hrs

Chicago [USA], July 19 (ANI): Immigration officials on Thursday (local time) detained three children, all US citizens, at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for 13 hours when they were travelling with a relative from Mexico.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:46 IST

2 killed, 10 injured in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion near the Kabul University on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 06:43 IST

US nominates attorney Gene Scalia as Labor secretary

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The United States President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated attorney Eugene Gene Scalia as the next Labor Secretary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 06:32 IST

US may impose sanctions on Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], July 19 (ANI): A day after the US removed Turkey from F-53 fighter jets programme, President Donald Trump on Thursday said it has not ruled out imposing sanction on Ankara over its purchase of Russia S-400 jets.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 05:58 IST

Trump's racist remarks make racism as most searched word

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): As US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his attack on four minority congresswomen "squad" with his racist remarks, it appears people are reaching for their dictionaries in order to understand the meaning of his accusations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 05:00 IST

Turkey: 15 killed, 20 injured in bus accident

Van [Turkey], July 19 (ANI): Atleast 15 people were killed and 20 others wounded after a minibus carrying illegal migrants overturned in Turkey's eastern province of Van on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 04:59 IST

Israeli forces arrest 11 Palestinians in West Bank

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 19 (ANI): Israeli forces on Thursday arrested eleven Palestinians due to their "suspected involvement in popular terror activities" in an overnight raid carried out across the West Bank.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 04:25 IST

US slaps sanctions on 5 individuals, 7 entities involved in Iran...

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on five individuals and seven entities based in China, Iran and Belgium which are in connection with Tehran's nuclear programme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 02:59 IST

Afghanistan: 12 killed, 40 wounded in Taliban attack

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): Atleast 12 people, including seven civilians, were killed in a Taliban attack on Kandahar police headquarters on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 02:07 IST

US destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz: Trump

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): The United States has destroyed an Iranian drone that came 1000 yards close to its warship USS Boxer in the Strait of Hormuz, said President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Read More
iocl