Imran Khan's PTI lacks capability, vision to govern country: Pak Opposition

Lahore [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): Imran Khan led-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government lacks the capacity and vision to put the economy on track, accused Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq.

"The government lacks the capacity and vision to put the economy on track as bad governance, unemployment and inflation have bought endless miseries to the life of people," said Sirajul Haq, reported Dawn.



Addressing his party workers, he said that the PTI government failed to fix these problems. He added that the ruling party even disappointed its own supporters and wasted three-year of the nation.

Referring to his recent weeklong visit to interior-Sindh and south Punjab districts, he said poverty went rampant in the areas and the majority of the residents were even deprived of basic facilities like clean drinking water, hospitals and schools. The federal and provincial governments, he said, left masses in a situation of helplessness and disappointment.

Haq also said that the governments took massive loans which went to the hands of corrupt people. The nation, he added, later paid the loans with interests. He said the corrupt practices, bad governance and mismanagement must end now and the people of Pakistan should reject the status quo and ruling elite in the elections. The masses, he said, must choose the JI to bring real change. (ANI)

