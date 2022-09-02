Imran's security cost Pak govt whopping PKR 240 mn

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 (ANI): During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior held on Wednesday, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Akbar Nasir Khan has withdrawn security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan as he claimed that the government spent Rs 240 million on the security of Khan.

As per reports by Dawn, Imran Khan's security was taken care by 266 personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan police and Rangers besides two private security companies.

The meeting was chaired by PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz and the committee was told that licences were revoked by the interior ministry, however, they are still performing security duties, the IG said adding that former premiers like Raja Pervaiz Asharf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gillani also received such securities and the money spent on it was seen nowhere.



Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, who also belonged to PTI remarked that the withdrawal of Khan's security was worrisome.

Several threat alerts have embattled the PTI Chief due to his enraged protest rallies across the country against the ruling coalition.

The former PM is holding public rallies in different parts of the country as part of his mass mobilization drive.

Imran Khan has also warned the Pakistan military establishment several times to review its policies while asserting that he preferred death instead of accepting the Shehbaz Sharif government as the PTI Chief is embroiled in a tough battle with the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government since his ouster as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The voting on the no-confidence motion had resulted in the Imran Khan-led government losing with 174 votes in favour of the no-confidence motion. (ANI)

