In a bid to cut costs, Pak PM expresses wish to stay at Ambassador's home during US visit

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): In a bid to cut costs with a struggling economy back home, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his wish to stay at the ambassador's residence during his visit to the US capital later this month.

Pakistani daily Dawn reported the news while adding that the US Secret Service, which is responsible for the security of all visiting dignitaries, is not "very receptive" towards the idea. Local authorities, who are responsible for the smooth flow of Washington traffic during a foreign dignitary's visit, have not expressed their keenness either.

Visiting leaders usually stay at one of the hotels which are a stone's throw away from the White House, including the Four Seasons in Georgetown, Ritz Carlton and Willard Inter-continental.

The Pakistan Ambassador's house, on the other hand, is located in Washington's diplomatic enclave. It is located right off the bustling Massachusetts Avenue. If Khan stays at the envoy's house, the road may face closures when his entourage travels to hold meetings with other leaders and officials. This may lead to traffic snarls right up to downtown, which houses hundreds of offices.

Hotels usually have all arrangements for VVIPs, including halls to hold community events and space for meetings with other dignitaries. They also include separate elevators, exit and entry points which ease the US Secret Service's job in protecting the visiting leader.

In the face of this. another option that the Pakistani Prime Minister has is to stay with an affluent Pakistani-American in DC's suburbs. However, this option too entails travelling to Washington every morning to hold meetings at the Pakistan Embassy. (ANI)

