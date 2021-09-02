In a major boost to agricultural products exports, First consignment of Ladakh Apricot exported to Dubai

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): In a move that could boost agricultural and food products exports from Ladakh, the first commercial shipment of Apricot sourced from the Union Territory (UT) has been exported to Dubai.

The consignment of Apricot was transhipped from Leh, Ladakh to Mumbai prior to being exported to Dubai.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has been working to establish an export value chain for Ladakh Apricot in association with an importer group based in Dubai. The shipment was exported by APEDA registered exporter from Mumbai, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a press release.

Ladakh Apricots have a unique soothing taste and texture with high sugar contents and total soluble solids. Ladakh produces several varieties of Apricots out of which four to five varieties are taken up for commercial cultivation and export opportunities exist for these varieties, the press release added.



Prior to this shipment to Dubai, few sample shipments of fresh apricots were sent during the month of August from Leh to Dubai by air.

APEDA is currently assisting the exports in building the brand of Ladakh Apricots. The fruit for the shipment was harvested, cleaned and packed by local entrepreneurs who were provided technical assistance by APEDA on the requirements of the export value chain.

This export of Ladakh Apricots opens up the potential of shipments of other temperate fruits and organic products from the region to Middle-east countries.

There have been repeated orders for shipment of Ladakh Apricots to various other destinations of Middle Eastern countries such as Oman and Qatar.

In an attempt to give a boost to exports of agricultural products from Ladakh, which would enhance farmers' as well as entrepreneurs' income, APEDA in association with officials of the horticulture, agriculture, commerce and industry departments of Union Territory and Defence Institute of High-Altitude Research are working out a comprehensive plan of actions. (ANI)

