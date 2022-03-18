In a video call with Biden, Xi says no 'one interested in conflicts' in world

Beijing [China], March 18 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held a video call with US President Joe Biden where he said peace is the most important value of the global community, and no one is interested in conflicts.

Amid worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict, Biden spoke with Xi in a conversation that lasted nearly two hours.

"Conflicts and confrontations are not in anyone's interests. Peace and security are the values that the international community should cherish most of all," Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state media.

In a secured video call, Xi told Biden that the United States and China need to make efforts to maintain global peace.

"The crisis in Ukraine is not what we would like to see," Xi added.

In a press statement, the White House said that this call was part of Washington's ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and China.

The two leaders discussed managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine. (ANI)