In major reshuffle, Pak appoints new envoys to United Nations

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 01 (ANI): In a major reshuffle in Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan on Monday posted Khalil Ahmad Hashmi as its new Permanent Representative to the United Nations office in Geneva and replaced Maleeha Lodhi with Munir Akram as Permanent Representative of the country to the United Nations in New York.

Hashmi is currently serving as Director General (UN) at Foreign Ministry and will be taking his office shortly. Akram has served as Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN between 2002 and 2008, Dawn reported.

The announcements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also included 10 new envoys, including that to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Kuwait.

Among other appointments, Muhammad Aejaz, Additional Secretary (AIT) at MoFA has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary.

Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as Charge d' Affaires (ap) of Pakistan to Pyongyang has been posted as Pakistan's Ambassador to Kuwait.

Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as Consul General of Pakistan in Toronto, has been posted as High Commissioner of Pakistan for Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Ahsan KK Wagan, presently serving as Charge d' Affaires (ap) in Niger's Niamey, has been appointed as Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman.

Major General Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

Abdul Hamid has been appointed as Pakistan's Consul General in Toronto.

Abrar Hussain Hashmi has been appointed as Pakistan's Consul General in Houston.

The new appointments come after Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where he unsuccessfully sought to internationalise India's internal decision to repeal Article 370.

Pakistan's similar effort at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), where it had sent Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, had also failed.

Addressing a presser in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 25, Khan said that he was disappointed with the international community over the issue.

Pakistan has been repeatedly snubbed by the international community on several platforms after it cried foul over India's move to repeal special status of Jammu and Kashmir, with many countries backing New Delhi on the matter. (ANI)

