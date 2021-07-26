In meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister, US Deputy State Secretary raises concerns over human rights issues

Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and raised concerns over human rights issues, including Beijing's anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong and the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang.

"US Deputy Secretary raised our concerns about human rights, including Beijing's anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong; the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang; abuses in Tibet; and the curtailing of media access and freedom of the press. She also spoke about our concerns about Beijing's conduct in cyberspace; across the Taiwan Strait; and in the East and South China Seas," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

The Deputy Secretary also raised the cases of American and Canadian citizens detained in the PRC or under exit bans and reminded PRC officials that people are not bargaining chips.

Sherman reiterated concerns about the PRC's unwillingness to cooperate with the World Health Organisation and allow a second phase investigation in the PRC into COVID-19's origins, the statement added.



"In my meeting with PRC Foreign Minister Wang Yi today, I spoke about the United States' commitment to healthy competition, protecting human rights and democratic values, and strengthening the rules-based international order that benefits us all," Sherman tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Sherman also said that she had discussed issues important to the US with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng.

"I discussed issues important to the US with PRC Vice FM Xie, including the climate crisis, COVID-19, and our serious concerns about PRC actions in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and across the Taiwan Strait. The U.S. and our allies and partners will always stand up for our values," Sherman wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, China blamed the US for a "stalemate" in ties between the two nations and urged America to change what it called its "highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy".

The meeting also comes on the heels of the US and its allies - including the European Union, Australia, Britain, New Zealand and Japan - warning China about its "malicious cyber activities", as well as US sanctions on Hong Kong officials, and reciprocal Chinese sanctions. (ANI)

