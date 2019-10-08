In Mongolia, Pradhan travels 20 km on rail network to Oil Refinery Project near Sainshand

Sainshand [Mongolia], Oct 8 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a two-day visit to Mongolia, travelled 20 km on the rail network to the Oil Refinery Project which is to be built under a GOI Line of Credit of US $ 1.236 billion near Sainshand.

In a series of tweets, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said: "Travelled on the 20-km rail network which connects Sainshand railway station to the Oil Refinery Project along with Mongolian Cabinet Ministers (Foreign, Defence, Surface Transport, Minerals & Heavy Machinery, Energy) and Governor of Dornogovi Province."

Pradhan also tweeted about meeting with Mongolian Minister of Minerals and Heavy Industry, Sumiyabazar and also Minister of Surface Transport Ankh Amaglan.

"Had detailed discussions on the next steps in implementation of 1.5 MMTPA Oil Refinery Project to be built under a GOI Line of Credit of US $ 1.236 billion near Sainshand," said Pradhan who is also the Minister of Steel.

"Also, discussed about sourcing of minerals including coking coal from Mongolia for Indian Steel industry," he added. (ANI)

