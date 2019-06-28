In Osaka, Modi says terrorism the 'biggest threat' to humanity

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that terrorism is the "biggest threat" to humanity, and urged BRICS member countries to contribute in ending all mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

Speaking at an informal meeting of BRICS leaders ahead of the G20 summit here, Prime Minister Modi outlined three major challenges the world is currently facing.

"I want to focus on three major challenges-- economy slow down and uncertainty, to make development more sustainable and terrorism," said Modi, while sitting alongside Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. Not only does it claim the lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economic development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism," he said.

Modi also put forth a five-point approach to address these challenges, while reiterating the need for BRICS countries to work together to solve these issues.

"We have to push for reform in financial and business organisations, gas and oil should be available at low cost. New Development Bank should get more priority in the physical and social infrastructure and renewable energy programs of member countries," he said

India's initiative for Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure will help in the development of appropriate infrastructure to help the least developed and developing countries face natural calamities, Modi emphasised.

He also said that the movement of skilled craftsmen around the world should be easy. "This will also benefit the countries where a large part of the population has crossed the working age."

Earlier, Modi held a trilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, wherein the three leaders discussed how they can jointly work on connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. They also held talks in terms of working together to build upon this new concept, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said at a press briefing earlier today. (ANI)

