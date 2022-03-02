In phone call, PM Modi thanks Polish President for providing assistance to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda and thanked him for providing assistance for evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine.

The Prime Minister warmly thanked President Duda for the assistance provided by Poland in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for the special gesture of relaxing visa requirement for Indian citizens crossing over to Poland from Ukraine, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM Modi also expressed his particular appreciation for the warm reception and facilitation extended by Polish citizens to Indian nationals at this difficult time.

Alluding to the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries, PM Modi recalled the assistance offered by Poland in the wake of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001, the release said.

PM Modi also recollected the exemplary role played by the Maharaja of Jamnagar in rescuing several Polish families and young orphans during the Second World War.

PM Modi informed President Duda that General (Dr.) V.K. Singh (Retd.), Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, would be stationed in Poland as his special envoy, to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. He stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, the release said.

Earlier, India sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The consignment comprised medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. (ANI)