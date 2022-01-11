In phone call with UK Foreign Secretary, Jaishankar discusses shared interest in trade, investment, and security

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI) External Affairs ministers S Jaishankar on Monday discussed India's shared interest in trade, investment, and security with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Discussed our shared interest in trade, investment and security. Look forward to welcoming her in India," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Taking to Twitter, Truss informed that she also discussed the pipeline of new projects for British International Investment during the phone call with Jaishankar.

"Good call with @DrSJaishankar ahead of @annietrev visiting India this week for trade talks. We discussed: Boosting trade between UK and India, Pipeline of new projects for British International Investment, Closer defence and security cooperation," she tweeted. (ANI)