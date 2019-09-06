Pakistan has been under the FATF radar for its complicity towards terror groups
Pakistan has been under the FATF radar for its complicity towards terror groups

In the run-up to FATF Plenary action, Pak lobbies for support on issues related to grey-listing

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:45 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Sep 6 (ANI): Pakistan has been lobbying with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which is due to present, by October, its evaluation report on Islamabad's action plan to curb terror financing.
Last month, the FATF's regional affiliate Asia-Pacific Group (APG) had put Pakistan in the enhanced expedited follow-up list, a category reserved for countries having major deficiencies in their anti-money-laundering and counter-financing of terrorism framework and implementation.
Pakistan has been under the FATF radar for its complicity towards terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) among others. In addition, terrorists like Hafiz Saeed are regularly seen ranting anti-India rhetoric and collecting so-called donations.
The FATF recently gave a stern message to Pakistan to expedite its action plan for curbing terror financing by October or face the prospect of getting blacklisted, which could aggravate problems for its stagnant economy.
One of the constant themes of Pakistani propaganda has been that various countries -- primarily India -- were politicising FATF's proceedings.
However, the reality is different.
In a run-up to the FATF Plenary scheduled to be held in Paris from October 13 to 18 where Pakistan's compliance with the action plan will be assessed, Islamabad has been engaged in hectic lobbying in a desperate bid to influence the outcome in its favour.
In addition, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet leaders from Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Turkey, France, Germany, Britain and Canada on the sidelines of 74th session of United Nations General Assembly in New York from September 17 to 20.
Khan's meetings have also been proposed with the leaders of Indonesia, Australia, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, the United States, Mexico and Argentina to muster support on issues related to FATF and grey-listing process.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also scheduled to seek support from Kuwait, Sweden, South Korea, China, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Russia, Greece Austria, Spain, Luxembourg, Ireland, Brazil and other countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
During recent assessments, Pakistan has been rated low on 10 out of 11 FATF immediate outcomes, and partially or non-compliant on 30 out of 40 FATF recommendations as per its mutual evaluation report.
Under the FATF action plan, Pakistan has nothing substantial to show by way of terror-related seizures in the list of over 900 seized properties of various terror organisations. Nor were formal terror financing cases lodged or investigations completed since February 2018.
Thus, Pakistan has been largely non-compliant on all parameters stipulated by the FATF.
The APG's blacklisting of Pakistan was a major victory for India that charged Pakistan with failing to take concrete action against Hafiz Saeed, Maula Masood Azhar and other UN-designated terrorists. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:54 IST

Robert Mugabe, longstanding dictator of Zimbabwe, dies at 95

Singapore, Sept 6 (ANI): Zimbabwe's revolutionary leader and long-time dictator Robert Mugabe has died in Singapore aged 95 on Friday, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:37 IST

Taliban, govt. forces clash in western Afghan city

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 6 (ANI): The Taliban have stormed the outskirts of Farah city located in western Afghanistan, prompting the government forces to engage in heavy clashes since early Friday morning (local time), an official said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:18 IST

North Korea unlikely to receive food aid by end of Sept

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 6 (ANI) The Unification Ministry here on Friday said that the promised food aid is unlikely to be delivered to North Korea by the end of this month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:15 IST

India, S Korea ink 2 MoUs to boost defence cooperation

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 6 (ANI): India and South Korea on Friday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart here with an aim to intensify defence cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 08:40 IST

Sudanese PM announces formation of first cabinet since removal of Bashir

Khartoum [Sudan], Sep 6 (ANI): Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Thursday (local time) announced the formation of a transitional cabinet, the first since the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:27 IST

Sri Lanka: 293 suspects arrested in connection with Easter Sunday attacks

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 6 (ANI): The Sri Lankan police on Thursday said that 293 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings in the island country in April.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:27 IST

Hurricane Dorian: Toll mounts to 30 in Bahamas

Nassau [Bahamas], Sept 6 (ANI): At least 30 people have died due to Hurricane Dorian which wreaked havoc in the Bahamas earlier this week, the country's Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:46 IST

Pak: Rescue worker killed, 10 injured in Quetta blasts

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], Sept 6 (ANI): A rescue worker was killed and 10 others were injured after twin IED blasts rocked Quetta's Khezai Chowk area on Thursday evening, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:20 IST

Rajnath meets S Korean defence counterpart, discusses boosting ties

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo where they reviewed defence cooperation between both countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:04 IST

Vladivostok: Modi refuses sofa, opts for chair at photo session

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declined a sprawling sofa kept specially for him at a photo session here and instead chose to sit on a chair along with others.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:56 IST

More than half US voters prepared to reject Trump in 2020...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 6 (Sputnik/ANI): About 52 per cent of US voters plan to vote against President Donald Trump in next year's national election although he retains broad core Republican support, a new poll showed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:25 IST

India-Indonesia trade target of USD 50 bn will now be set on...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that with the opening of the CII representative office in Jakarta, Indian industries will find an ideal platform to proactively engage with their Indonesian counterparts, and the bilateral trade target of USD

Read More
iocl