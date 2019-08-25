India, along with 110 countries, participate in Beijing horticultural Expo'19

By Joymala Bagchi

Beijing [China], Aug 25 (ANI): India, along with 110 other countries, participated in the eighth edition of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 held for the first time in the Chinese capital.

Indian stalls here displayed hand-painted wall hangings, including Tankas, Buddha statues, antique pieces, lanterns.

"We are doing quite a fair business here. The crowd is very encouraging. Among popular items hand-painted wall hangings and Buddha statues made of brass have a craze among the Chinese visitors," Sanjiv Kumar Chopra, general manager, expo-firm Heritage Art House told ANI, when asked about the profit made by firms participating in the event.

The 'India Day Event', commemorated on August 17, was also celebrated at the Expo and attended by Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Anwar Rahim, an exhibitor from Afghanistan told ANI, "People here are very much interested in Afghanistan's famous bluestone, carpets and saffron. I have participated in this expo earlier but participating in China's capital holds special importance."

The exhibition focused on knowledge, traditions and innovations in the field of landscape and horticulture. Showcasing a theme on 'live green, live better', the exhibition expressed the desire of mankind for greater harmony with nature.

China for the first time hosted this event in the Chinese city of Kunming in 1999.

The extravagant exhibition will end on October 7. (ANI)

