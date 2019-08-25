Beijing horticultural Expo 2019
Beijing horticultural Expo 2019

India, along with 110 countries, participate in Beijing horticultural Expo'19

Joymala Bagchi | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:29 IST

By Joymala Bagchi
Beijing [China], Aug 25 (ANI): India, along with 110 other countries, participated in the eighth edition of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 held for the first time in the Chinese capital.
Indian stalls here displayed hand-painted wall hangings, including Tankas, Buddha statues, antique pieces, lanterns.
"We are doing quite a fair business here. The crowd is very encouraging. Among popular items hand-painted wall hangings and Buddha statues made of brass have a craze among the Chinese visitors," Sanjiv Kumar Chopra, general manager, expo-firm Heritage Art House told ANI, when asked about the profit made by firms participating in the event.
The 'India Day Event', commemorated on August 17, was also celebrated at the Expo and attended by Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Anwar Rahim, an exhibitor from Afghanistan told ANI, "People here are very much interested in Afghanistan's famous bluestone, carpets and saffron. I have participated in this expo earlier but participating in China's capital holds special importance."
The exhibition focused on knowledge, traditions and innovations in the field of landscape and horticulture. Showcasing a theme on 'live green, live better', the exhibition expressed the desire of mankind for greater harmony with nature.
China for the first time hosted this event in the Chinese city of Kunming in 1999.
The extravagant exhibition will end on October 7. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:47 IST

Modi meets UN Secy Gen at G7 in France

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the G7 summit hosted by the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday and had fruitful discussions on a wide range of subjects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:46 IST

Iran's Foreign Minister flies to G-7 summit, says no plan to meet Trump

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday made a surprising entry at the G-7 summit being held in the southwestern city of Biarritz, following French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:25 IST

Rohingyas mark 2nd anniversary of exodus after Myanmar crackdown

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 25 (ANI): Thousands of Rohingyas on Sunday marked the second anniversary of the crackdown launched against the refugee community in northwest Rakhine state by the Myanmar military two years ago.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:15 IST

Modi bats for strengthening India-UK cooperation with Johnson at...

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 45th G7 Summit being hosted in the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:11 IST

PM Modi arrives in France to attend G-7 Summit

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in the southwestern French city of Biarritz to attend the 45th G-7 Summit, where India has been invited as a partner country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:03 IST

Trump meets Abe at G-7 summit, claims close to trade deal with Japan

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday met Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of G-7 summit in the southwest French town of Biarritz and asserted that Washington is close to reaching a trade deal with Tokyo.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:39 IST

Pak says Kartarpur corridor to open irrespective of ties with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 25 (ANI): The opening of Kartarpur corridor will remain on track irrespective of Pakistan's ties with India over the Kashmir crisis, has said Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:52 IST

United Airlines suspends service between Chicago and Hong Kong...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Chicago-based United Airlines has suspended flight operations between Chicago and Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:02 IST

No plans to declare national emergency, says Trump amid US-China...

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he has no plans to declare a national emergency to force businesses to leave China over the latter's trade practices, saying Washington is getting along very well with Beijing "right now".

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:34 IST

Hong Kong protest: Police fire water cannons at demonstrators

Hong Kong, Aug 25 (ANI): The Hong Kong police on Sunday used water cannon trucks and fired several rounds of tear gas on protesters who threw bricks on them during the protests, bringing the several weeks of peaceful demonstrations to an end.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:16 IST

Pak atrocities in Karachi, Sindh greater than what it claims in J-K: MQM

London [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): The Central Coordination Committee (CCC) of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has said that Pakistan is committing atrocities in Karachi and other cities of Sindh province, which are comparatively greater than what it claims is happening in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:47 IST

India, Bahrain agree to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): India and Bahrain agreed to further enhance cooperation in the field of security, counter-terrorism and the exchange of intelligence and information, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to the Gulf nation.

Read More
iocl