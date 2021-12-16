India always attaches highest priority to friendship with B'desh: President Kovind in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 16 (ANI): As Bangladesh marked 50 years of the Liberation War, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underscored the importance of friendship with the neighbouring country and said India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh.

"Like millions of Indians of my generation, we were elated by the victory of Bangladesh over an oppressive regime and were deeply inspired by the faith and courage of the people of Bangladesh," Kovind said during an event in Dhaka.

"India has always attached the highest priority to its friendship with Bangladesh. We remain committed to doing all we can, to help realize the full potential of our friendship," he said.

Commemorating 50 years of Liberation War in Bangladesh, President Kovind praised the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for realising the dream of Bangabandhu, using her strong conviction.

"The ideals of Bangabandhu are being realised by the hardworking and enterprising people of Bangladesh, guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Underlining the importance of India-Bangladesh ties, Kovind said, "If the first 50 years of our partnership began by surmounting extraordinary challenges that forged a deep friendship between our people, perhaps the time has come to raise the bar even higher."

Earlier today, President Kovind attended Victory Day Parade at National Parade Ground in Dhaka. A 122 member tri-services contingent from Indian Armed Forces also participated in the Victory Day celebrations.

The celebrations mark the 50th anniversary of victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh from December 15-17.

On Wednesday, the President met Bangladesh PM Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and congratulated the government and people of the country on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho, the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and 50 years of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations. (ANI)