India always stood with Madagascar and will continue to work for SAGAR vision, says Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): India has always stood with Madagascar and will continue to work for the SAGAR vision, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said as the Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar donated 5,000 tonnes of rice to Antananarivo.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister said that India will continue to work for the Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR) vision for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"India has always stood with Madagascar, our Indian Ocean neighbour. Will continue to work for our SAGAR vision for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, the Indian ambassador in Madagascar, Abhay Kumar presented 5000 tonnes of rice to Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina at the Presidential Palace in Antananarivo.





Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Antananarivo, Madagascar and Comoros said, "Ambassador Abhay Kumar presented 5000 tonnes of rice to H.E. Andry Rajoelina, Hon'ble President of Madagascar today at a donation ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Antananarivo. President @SE_Rajoelina thanked the Govt. and the people of India for the generous donation."

India and Madagascar enjoy cordial bilateral relations. Madagascar generally supports India's candidature in the multinational fora. On contentious issues, such as UNSC reforms, it has been following the African Union line.

Apart from UNSC, in recent past Madagascar has consistently supported India's candidature for various international organizations such as the UNSC non-permanent seat (2021-2022), India's entry as an observer at the Indian Ocean Commission, India's proposal to become an Observer at the Djibouti Code of Conduct among others.

Being a Least Developed Country, Madagascar is a beneficiary of India's Duty-Free Preferential Tariff Scheme. Major products exported by India to Madagascar are cereals; mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes; pharmaceutical products; cotton; sugars and sugar confectionery. Major products imported by India from Madagascar are coffee, tea, mate and spices; essential oils and resinoids, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, salt, sulphur, earth and stone, plastering materials, lime and cement; edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers.

Regarding investment, Indian companies have done major investments in the mining, oil and gas sectors, telecom sector and health sectors. Airtel is the main player in mobile telephony and Aggarwal's Eye Hospital in the health sector. Airtel bought Zain Madagascar mobile and internet service in June 2010. Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals (P) Ltd was granted a licence to set up a Graphite processing facility in Brickaville in December 2015 and they have started operations in March 2019. Tata Sons Ltd has also made a minor investment in the mining sector. (ANI)

