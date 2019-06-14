Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov after their delegation-level talks in Bishkek on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov after their delegation-level talks in Bishkek on Friday.

India and Kyrgyzstan ink 15 agreements

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:26 IST

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): With an aim to strengthen bilateral ties, India and Kyrgyzstan on Friday signed 15 agreements in a number of key areas, including defence, trade and investment and health.
The signing of the agreements and exchange of documents took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.
The agreements are mentioned as follows:
1. Joint declaration between India and the Kyrgyz Republic on strategic partnership.
2. Road map on trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of India and the Kyrgyz Republic for the five-year period (2019-2024).
3. Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between India and the Kyrgyz Republic.
4. Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between National Security Council Secretariat of India and Office of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.
5. Protocol to amend Article 26 of India-Kyrgyzstan Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).
6. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of health.
7. MoU between DRDO and Kyrgyz-India Mountain Biomedical Research Centre.
8. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between National Security Guards of India and National Guards of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.
9. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between National Defence Academy of India and Kyrgyz Military Institute of the Kyrgyz Republic.
10. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between High Altitude Warfare School (Gulmarg), Indian Armed Forces and Joint Mountain training Centre of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.
11. Memorandum of Cooperation between Export-Import Bank of India and the Investment Promotion and Protection Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic.
12. MoU between India and the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation on Information and Communication Technology.
13. Memorandum of Understanding between Ministry of Consumer Affairs of India and Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in the field of Legal Metrology.
14. Memorandum of Understanding between Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) of India and National Institute of Strategic Studies (NISS) of the Kyrgyz Republic.
15. Memorandum of Understanding between YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Himachal Pradesh and Kyrgyz National Agrarian University (KNAU).
After the exchange of documents ceremony, both India and Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed their stand to fight against terror.
"We are together in the fight against terrorism. It is imperative to give out a message to the world that terrorism will not be tolerated at any cost," Modi said in a joint press conference along with Jeenbekov.
The Prime Minister also announced a line of credit of USD 200 million for supporting developmental projects in Kyrgyzstan.
"I am happy to announce that we have agreed to celebrate 2021 as the year of cultural and friendship between the Kyrgyz Republic and India," Modi said.
The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, besides holding bilateral meetings with several leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
After the SCO Summit concluded, Modi officially began his bilateral engagements by holding talks with Jeenbekov. The two leaders also jointly inaugurated the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum.
Modi has invited Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India, saying the country has a huge market and is determined to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:42 IST

SCO Summit: Pak PM makes veiled attack on India over Kashmir...

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a veiled attack on India over Kashmir during his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:26 IST

Democrats name 20 presidential candidates for 1st debate

Washington DC [USA], Jun 14 (ANI): As many as 20 Democratic presidential candidates have qualified for the first debate scheduled to be held later this month ahead of next year's elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:18 IST

SCO summit condemns terrorism, seeks global cooperation

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): In a boost to India's efforts at highlighting Pakistan's support to terror activities in India, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Friday condemned terrorism in all its forms and said threats like cross-border terror require special attention for

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:33 IST

Jai Ram Thakur visits food processing unit in Netherlands

Oosterhout (Netherlands), June 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited a food functioning unit here on Friday with an aim to explore possibilities in the fruit processing area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:32 IST

SCO Summit: India-Iran meeting shelved over scheduling issues

Bishkek [Kygyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): The meeting on Friday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) summit here was cancelled due to "scheduling issues," as per sources.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:21 IST

Modi invites Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited Kyrgyz businesses to invest in India, saying the country has a huge market and is determined to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:57 IST

'Chinese' cyber spy group targeting key players in Belt and Road...

California [USA], Jun 14 (ANI): A Chinese cyberespionage group is believed to be targeting key countries for China's Belt and Road Initiative, reveals a report by FireEye, an American cybersecurity company.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:48 IST

India, Kyrgyzstan hold bilateral on SCO sidelines

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Shortly after jointly inaugurating the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum, the leaders of the two nations held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:31 IST

14 decisions signed at SCO summit, Russia to host next meet

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Fourteen agreements, including those on cooperation in sports, healthcare and environment, were signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 16:40 IST

Assange supporters gather outside London court ahead of hearing

London [UK], Jun 14 (ANI): Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday gathered outside the Magistrates' Court in London ahead of his hearing on the possible extradition to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:34 IST

India permits Pakistan to re-export dried dates

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 14 (ANI): Indian customs permitted Pakistan to re-export the dried date shipments, which were stuck at the Attari border check post ever since the trade activities between the two neighbours were virtually halted following the Pulwama attack.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:46 IST

Nations backing terrorism must be held accountable: PM Modi

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said countries that support and finance terrorism must be held accountable, while the world should come together to combat the menace.

Read More
iocl