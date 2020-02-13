India asks travellers from coronavirus-hit nations to fill 'self-reporting form' requiring personal details

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Travellers arriving in India from the coronavirus-affected countries, including Singapore, have been asked by the Health Ministry to fill up a "self-reporting form" at the airport, requiring them to share details such as contact number and address, among others, as part of precautionary measure amid the outbreak of deadly virus.

The travellers are required to share the date of their arrival to India, flight and seat numbers, 'port of origin of journey', 'port of final destination', passport number, email id, and contact number, among other details.

In addition, they will be required to share the name of cities, if any, they visited in China 14 days prior to their arrival in India.

"All persons coming to India from 2019-nCoV affected countries are required to fill up this proforma. You are requested to provide the following information to safeguard your own health," the form read.

Coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, and since then has killed over 1300 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several nations across the world, including India.

Health and other concerned ministries in nations around the world have stepped up their efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health in Singapore said the government will pay the hospital bills incurred by patients infected by the virus - officially known as Covid-19. This coverage does not extend to outpatient treatment at general practitioner clinics or polyclinics, nor does it apply to treatment sought at private medical facilities, the ministry said, as reported by The Straits Times.

Singapore has reported as many as 50 cases of coronavirus - the second most behind China.

The country has raised its disease outbreak response level to 'orange' after confirmed cases with no travel history to China or links to the past cases, surfaced in the country. (ANI)

