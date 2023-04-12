India assures Ukraine of enhanced humanitarian assistance

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): In light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has assured of providing enhanced humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi met Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova on Tuesday and held talks on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

Following their meeting, MoS Meenakashi Lekhi took to her Twitter handle to reiterate what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year, "Today's era is not of war."

She tweeted, "Not a time for War - PM @narendramodi. Pleased to meet Ukrainian First Dy FM @EmineDzheppar. Exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. Cultural ties and women empowerment also figured in the discussion. Ukraine was assured of enhanced humanitarian assistance."

Meanwhile, Dzhaparova also tweeted to thank MoS Meenakashi Lekhi after their meeting on Tuesday. She tweeted, "Had a fruitful meeting with @M_Lekhi. Briefed Minister on #Ukraine's efforts to fight unprovoked aggression. Discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields, in particular culture. Bookshelves and audio guides under patronage of @ZelenskaUA will be available soon in India"

Ukraine's first Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova arrived in New Delhi for a four-day visit on Monday.



Emine Dzhaparavo's visit to India marks the first official visit of the East European country since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February last year.

During her visit to India, Dzhaparova also held talks with the Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sanjay Verma on Monday.

The two discussed bilateral engagements and cooperation going forward.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sanjay Verma stated, "Pleasure to receive Ukrainian Deputy FM @EmineDzheppar. Perspectives shared. Discussed bilateral engagements and cooperation going forward. Wishing her a good trip. Her first as DFM, but a country she is familiar with."

Prior to her arrival, the MEA in a press release noted, "India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine."

"Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests," read the official MEA release.

Notably, ever since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for resolving the issues through dialogue and diplomacy. He has spoken to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin several times since the start of the conflict. (ANI)

