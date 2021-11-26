India at RIC meet: Coordinate approaches on terrorism, work together to ensure assistance reaches Afghanistan without hindrance, politicization

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the RIC countries (Russia, India and China) to coordinate their approaches on terrorism, radicalization and work together to help reach humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan without any hindrance and politicization.

Addressing a virtual meet between foreign ministers of Russia, India and China on Friday, Jaishankar said, "It is important for RIC countries to coordinate their respective approaches on threats of terrorism, radicalization and drug trafficking etc."

"RIC countries need to work together so that humanitarian assistance reaches Afghanistan without hindrance and without politicization," he added.

As humanitarian assistance, India has offered 50 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan to address the drought situation. After much dilly-dallying, Pakistan has allowed assistance to be sent to Afghanistan through the Wagah Border.

Jaishankar also said that India supports the inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan and also other resolutions of UN 2593.

"As a contagious neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan, India is concerned about recent developments in that country, especially the sufferings of the Afghan people," he said.

India has not recognized the Taliban government but has expressed its willingness to help Afghans. The country also took part in the recent meet on Afghanistan in Moscow.

Besides, India hosted a meet on Afghanistan at the NSA level last month in New Delhi. However, despite the invitation, China and Pakistan gave a miss to the meet.

Apart from Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sargei Lavrov took part in the meeting. India took over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last meeting of RIC Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September 2020. (ANI)