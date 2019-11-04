India, Australia commit for transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Bangkok, during which they affirmed their commitment for a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

During their talks, both the leaders reviewed the progress made in India-Australia bilateral relationship and noted that frequent high-level meetings and exchanges at all levels have created positive momentum in this regard, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment for a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region for promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity," added the statement.

The two leaders also noted that the strategic and economic interests of both countries are converging, which opens up opportunities for working together bilaterally, regionally and multilaterally.

Noting the increased engagement in defence and security fields, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the maritime domain. The two leaders discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely to tackle this menace.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated his invitation to Australian Prime Minister to visit India in January 2020 and to his keynote speech at the Raisina Dialogue. Both leaders underlined the need to have thorough preparation to ensure a successful outcome from the visit. (ANI)