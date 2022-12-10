India, Australia discuss ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing joint exercise 'Austra Hind 22' between the two countries, Major General Chris Field of the Australian Army called on India's Lt. General M.V. Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) and discussed ways to boost defence ties.

"Maj Gen Chris Field from the @AustralianArmy called on Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar DCOAS (Strat) and discussed about the ongoing joint Exercise #AustraHind between both Armies and ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation," a tweet by the official handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), Indian Army read.

The joint military exercise between armies of Australia and India 'Austra Hind-22' began at Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Range on November 28, focusing on peacekeeping operations under the UN mandate.



The exercise, which is set to take place till December 11, aims to strengthen military ties, share best practices, and encourage cooperation.





During the ongoing joint drills, the troops have exchanged their expertise in drone technology.

"Troops of #IndianArmy and @AustralianArmy exchanged their expertise in the employment of cutting edge #drone technology including #nanodrones in combat," the Indian Army (@adgpi) tweeted.

The Australian army contingent comprises soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division while the Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra Regiment.

"Aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in Semi deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate," according to the Defence Ministry.

The 'Austra Hind' is a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia. (ANI)

