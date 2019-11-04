Representative Image
India, Australia, Japan, US reaffirm commitment towards open Indo-Pacific region

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:37 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): India, Australia, Japan, and the United States on Monday reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law.
A discussion in this regard was held between senior officials from the four nations, who met here to hold consultations on regional and global issues of common interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
"Senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and Department of State of the United States of America met in Bangkok on November 4, 2019, for consultations on regional and global issues of common interest," the statement read.
The officials exchanged views on the ongoing and additional practical cooperation in the areas of connectivity and infrastructure development, and security matters, including counterterrorism, cyber and maritime security, with a view to promoting peace, security, stability, prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
The officials reiterated their firm support for ASEAN-Centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms in the regional architecture for the Indo-Pacific, and their readiness to work with ASEAN and all other countries towards realising a common and promising vision for the Indo-Pacific.
They appreciated the Thai chairmanship of the ASEAN and looked forward to working with Vietnam during its chairmanship in the coming year. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:26 IST

