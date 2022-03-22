India, Australia re-commit to humanitarian aid for Afghans

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart have reiterated their firm commitment to provide humanitarian aid for Afghans.

"Leaders reiterated their firm commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, in view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation and also reaffirmed calls on those in positions of power across Afghanistan to adhere to counter-terrorism commitments and human rights, in accordance with UNSCR 2593," said the joint statement following the India-Australia virtual summit on Tuesday.

The UNSCR 2593, passed last year, demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, or financing terrorist acts and calls for concerted action against all terrorist groups.



In the joint statement, the two leaders also reiterated their call for the protection of the rights of women and girls and their full participation in public life. "They agreed that a broad-based and inclusive government is necessary for long term peace and stability in Afghanistan," the statement read.

This joint statement comes in the backdrop of the Security Council renewing the mandate of the UN special political mission in the country, with a focus on priorities, ranging from coordinating humanitarian aid delivery to human rights monitoring and facilitating dialogue.

The adopted text renews the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for one year with a shift in priority tasks.

Seven months after Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban, the mission now focuses on coordinating the provision of humanitarian assistance, providing outreach and good offices for dialogue, and promoting good governance and the rule of law.

Through the text, members also called on Afghan political actors and stakeholders - including relevant authorities as needed - to coordinate with UNAMA in implementing its mandate and ensuring the safety, security and freedom of staff movements. (ANI)

