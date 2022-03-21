India-Australia Summit: PM Modi stresses border peace key for normalisation of ties with China

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): In a reference to the border standoff with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised that peace and tranquillity at the border area was an essential prerequisite for normalisation of relations with the neighbouring country.

PM Modi made these remarks during the virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, during which the two leaders exchanged views on important regional and global issues.

Addressing a special briefing on India-Australia virtual summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "Ukraine and China were discussed (during the virtual summit). On the Ukraine issue, it was clear that the two sides had referred to the Quad summit in which the leaders had a fairly clear perspective that the situation in Ukraine should not impact on the Indo-Pacific."

Shringla said that there was equal emphasis on the fact that international orders stand on the UN Charter on the rule of law and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

"The conflict in Europe should not be a region for us to divert our attention from the Indo-Pacific region, and our position, far as Quad is concerned, also was on similar lines," the Foreign Secretary said.

Shringla informed that PM Modi and PM Morrison exchanged perspectives about regional and multilateral matters and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns such as terrorism.

"PM Modi referred to LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh, the incidents of the previous year and he emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the border area was an essential prerequisite for normalisation of relations with China," said Foreign Secretary.

Morrison also gave a fairly detailed perspective of how he saw China and its actions in the region and he spoke in particular about the South China Sea, he added.

Earlier this month, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on March 11, 2022.

India and China agreed to maintain the security and stability along the LAC in the Western Sector during the 15th round China-India Corps Commander Level talks. Both countries have been holding talks on the LAC in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff.

The talks held till now have resulted in the resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas. Both sides will now focus to achieve a resolution of balance at friction areas. (ANI)