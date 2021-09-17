Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur discussion with Bahraini counterpart Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed. (Twitter)
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur discussion with Bahraini counterpart Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed. (Twitter)

India-Bahrain partnership in sports, youth cooperation is set to strengthen further, says Anurag Thakur

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2021 05:32 IST


New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday said India - Bahrain partnership in sports and youth cooperation is set to strengthen further.

Thakur had a wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion with Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs of Bahrain Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed through video conferencing.
"I had a wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion with H.E. Mr Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain. India - Bahrain partnership in sports and youth cooperation is set to strengthen further," tweeted Thakur. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl