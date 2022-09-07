India-Bangladesh bond forged in blood 50 years ago, says Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the bond between India and Bangladesh was forged in blood 50 years ago and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, bilateral ties have taken great strides forward.

Jaishankar made the remarks during the event to award Mujib Scholarship to the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel as he underlined the importance of historic ties between India and Bangladesh.

Speaking in the presence of Bangladesh PM, Jaishankar said, "Under your and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, India and Bangladesh relations have taken great strides forward in ways keeping contemporary but also future trajectory in mind."

During his address, the external affairs minister said all relations rest on historic foundations and added that "the relationship between the two countries is in many ways a continuation of the bonds that were forged in blood, 50 years ago." "Today, as we remember that time, we honour the iconic symbol of the historic 1971 Libration war, a statesman who liberated from oppression the spirit of the brave people and brought forth a brave nation," he said.

"For us in India, Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is an iconic figure, a man of action, courage and conviction. He is as revered and remembered in India as he is in Bangladesh," he added.



Echoing PM Modi's earlier remarks, Jaishankar said both countries have commissioned a biopic on him which is nearing completion. "The liberation war of 1971 continues to inspire our bilateral relationship," the minister.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina felicitated descendants of Indian soldiers, who lost their lives during the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971, with the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship.

During her address, Sheikh Hasina paid her respects to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971. "It's an honour for us to remember Indian brothers and war veterans who sacrifice their lives for our independence and sovereignty," she said.

"Conferment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student scholarships to 100 students of class 10 and 100 students of class 12, is a homage to Indian heroes who made supreme sacrifice for our cause," she added.

The visiting prime minister also stressed that the youths of India and Bangladesh need to interact more closely and connect to the shared history as their future leaders across the borders must work in close collaboration like their leaders did in past. (ANI)

