India, Bangladesh discuss cooperation in border management

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): India and Bangladesh on Wednesday held the seventh round of Home Minister-level bilateral talks here and both sides discussed on issues of bilateral interests including strengthening cooperation in border management and security.

The talks took place between Home Minister Amit Shah and his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan.

"Met Mr Asaduzzaman Khan, Home Minister of Bangladesh. Had an extensive discussion on the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh," Shah tweeted.

Giving out details of the meeting, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali, told reporters: "Our Home Minister today met the newly appointed Home Minister of India Amit Shah and they exchanged views on a number of issues between the two countries."

"We discussed border management and security issues and there has been complete unanimity of views between the two sides. So, there is no dispute between us. We are trying to strengthen our cooperation to make border management more effective," he said.

Last month, the Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that a total amount of Rs 1138.48 crore has been spent in fencing the International Border between India and Bangladesh during the last five years.

The total length of the International Border is 4096.70 km. So far, fencing has been completed for 2803 km and the probable date of completion is December 2020. (ANI)

